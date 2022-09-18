Watch: Man’s underwater performance leaves the internet in awe

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:26 PM, Sun - 18 September 22

In the video, the man is seen performing a Moonwalk upside down underwater, against the surface of the water.

Hyderabad: While professional dancers continue to strive to perfect the Michael Jackson‘s art of Moonwalk, a video o814718, 776484, 637570f a man nailing it underwater has the internet buzzing, leaving netizens stunned.

In the video, the man is seen performing a Moonwalk upside down underwater, against the surface of the water. Without using a support or even an oxygen cylinder, the artist displays his incredible underwater dancing skill.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hydroman (@hydroman_333)

The Instagram page of the man goes by the name ‘Hydroman’and his bio claims that he is ‘India’s first underwater dancer. Posting the video on his account, he wrote, “For my audience who wanted to see my version. #moonwalk.”

The video has garnered over eight lakh likes and several comments from users applauding the man’s talent.

“The deadliest moonwalk I have ever seen. Just blew my mind,” wrote a user. “Water magician,” said another. “The great thing is that we can see the smooth Moonwalk upside down. The hidden thing is that the efforts, the trials, the failures, and finally you made it possible. Good to see someone doing differently,” opined another user.