By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:01 PM, Thu - 13 October 22

Meet Tank Bund Shiva, the man who saved around 120 lives

Living on the banks of the Hussain Sagar, Shiva has been saving lives for several years now. He rescues people who jump into the lake to end their life. When unsuccessful in doing so, he recovers their bodies and thus earned the name ‘Tank Bund Shiva’.