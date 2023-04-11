Watch now: Virupaksha trailer promises a thrilling quest

Published Date - 03:38 PM, Tue - 11 April 23

Hyderabad: Virupaksha teaser gave off the vibe of a mystical action thriller. This is another good content choice from the lead actor, Sai Dharam Tej. Sukumar penned something really interesting and gripping this time, and the director Karthik Dandu brought it to perfection in execution, as known from the promotional material so far.

Today, the makers of Virupaksha released the official trailer for the film in Hyderabad. It opens with an introduction to a mystic village. Firstly, the art director Sri Nagendra Tangala needs to be appreciated for creating an entirely new world in Rudravanam village. The production values are top-notch.

The lead actress, Samyuktha Menon, looks beautiful and shares a nice chemistry with Sai Dharam Tej on screen.

The cinematography from Shamdat and the VFX from Lavan Kusan and his team are really outstanding. The night shots are well executed. Also, the trailer has its own tone. The background score from Ajaneesh Loknath is also very engaging.

There are many mystery and thrilling elements in the trailer that are related to superstitions and supernatural forces. However, the makers left the trailer just as a beginning to the quest, and one needs to watch the film on April 21 for its resolution.

Virupaksha trailer shows that the actors Ajay and Sunil are expected to have very important roles with huge impacts. On a final note, the trailer is totally gripping and pacy. This can be a really thrilling ride.

– By Kiran