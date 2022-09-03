| Watch Pm Modis Posters Surface On Lpg Cylinders After Nirmala Sitaramans Banter At Ration Shops

Watch: PM Modi’s posters surface on LPG cylinders after Nirmala Sitaraman’s banter at ration shops

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:40 PM, Sat - 3 September 22

The posters put up on cooking gas cylinders carried Modi's photographs along with price of each cylinder Rs 1,105.

Hyderabad: In a befitting reply to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party administrator Krishank Manne on Saturday shared a video on Twitter that shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi posters on the gas cylinders, taking a jibe at increasing gas prices.

The posters put up on cooking gas cylinders carried Modi’s photographs along with price of each cylinder Rs 1,105. “You wanted pictures of Modi ji, Here you are @nsitharaman Ji,” tweeted Krishank.

For the unversed, Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday pulled up Kamareddy district collector Jitesh Patil, on not finding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo at a fair price shop.

She publicly expressed her anger saying that the Centre is supplying free rice to the poor under the Prime Minister’s Garib Kalyan Yojana and yet Prime Minister Modi’s photos did not find a place in fair price shops of Telangana.

– Under PMGKAY, entire cost on 5kg foodgrains given free is borne by Modi Govt – Under NFSA, more than 80% of cost of foodgrains is borne by the Modi Govt Is there any objection to poster/banner of PM Modi being displayed at ration shops? – Smt @nsitharaman. @BJP4Telangana pic.twitter.com/2Kb0SSRLwZ — NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) September 2, 2022

Sitharaman was on a visit to Zaheerabad Lok Sabha constituency from September 1 as part of BJP’s Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana.

TRS working president K T Rama Rao stated that he was appalled by the unruly conduct of the union finance minister with the District Magistrate/Collector of Kamareddy.

“These political histrionics on the street will only demoralise hardworking All India Services officers,” he said. He also appreciated the IAS officer on his dignified conduct.

I am appalled by the unruly conduct of FM @nsitharaman today with District Magistrate/Collector of Kamareddy These political histrionics on the street will only demoralise hardworking AIS officers My compliments to @Collector_KMR Jitesh V Patil, IAS on his dignified conduct 👏 — KTR (@KTRTRS) September 2, 2022