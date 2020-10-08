Watch: Police hold NSUI activists, protest outside Home Minister’s house

A group of NSUI activists led by S A Sampath Kumar former MLA barged into the Ministers Quarters at Banjara Hills and rushed towards the residence of the Home Minister.

By | Published: 2:57 pm

Hyderabad: Several activists of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) were picked up by the city police when they laid siege to the house of Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Thursday.

A group of NSUI activists led by S A Sampath Kumar former MLA barged into the Ministers Quarters at Banjara Hills and rushed towards the residence of the Home Minister. Later they sat in front of the house and raised slogans demanding protection of women in the State. They pointed out the recent cases at sexual assault on women at Moinabad in city and Khammam district.

On information the Banjara Hills police rushed to the spot and bundled the NSUI activists into police vans and shifted them to Goshamahal police station.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .