Watch: Sara Tendulkar’s reaction of ‘heartbreak’ goes viral as Shubman Gill gets out for 92

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:18 PM, Thu - 2 November 23

Sara Tendulkar reacts as alleged boyfriend Shubman Gill gets dismissed for 92 in match against Sri Lanka.

Indian batting line up’s latest sensation Shubman Gill, came very close to scoring his first ODI World Cup century against Sri Lanka on Thursday but fell 8 runs short of his 100.

He looked in prime touch throughout his innings after a string of low scores in the ongoing World Cup. Gill took the bowlers for cleaners as he hit 11 fours and slammed two massive sixers before falling to a delivery by Dilshan Madushanka.

Crowd at the Wankhede stadium, where the match was played, got stunned with the dismissal and among them was Shubman Gill’s alleged girlfriend, Sara Tendulkar – legendry Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter.

Sara’s reaction to Gill’s wicket was captured by the cameramen at the ground, in which she seemed really sad. She however stood up to applaud him and her reaction went viral on social media.

India is currently the only unbeaten team in the tournament and is well on course to win the seventh match on the trot as Sri Lankan wickets are tumbling with Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah breathing fire in the powerplay.

Watch:

Shubham Gill got out for 92 – missed century just by 8 runs 😑

And expression of Sara Tendulkar as all of us – True love growing 😍😍#ShubmanGill #SaraTendulkar #INDvsSL #CWC23@StarSportsIndia @ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/YliEPZqQ6e — Taral Panchal (@taral_tweets) November 2, 2023