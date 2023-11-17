| Watch Slippers Used In Unique Campaign Move In Madhya Pradesh

Watch: Slippers used in unique campaign move in Madhya Pradesh

Congress party nominee from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh Paras Saklecha, recently took an unconventional approach to woo voters, creating a stir on social media.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:08 PM, Fri - 17 November 23

Source: X, formerly Twitter,/@DadaParas

Hyderabad: Some politicians resort to unconventional and amusing tactics to captivate voters during elections, employing funny campaigns that aim to outshine their competitors.

Once again, another funny video has surfaced online and is now going viral on social media platforms.

He handed a pair of slippers to an old man, locally known as Fakir Baba, and asked him to slap him with them. The elderly man immediately fulfilled the unusual request, promptly slapping the Congress leader.

This incident added another chapter to the history of politicians’ unique attempts to connect with voters.

The election polling for 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh concluded on Friday.

Watch it here: