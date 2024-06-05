Watch: Technical glitch causes major inconvenience to Hyderabad Metro commuters

The technical issues resulted in halting of three metro trains, leading to overcrowded stations and carriages for a couple of hours.

Hyderabad: Metro services on the LB Nagar-Miyapur route were severely disrupted on Wednesday evening due to a technical glitch, causing significant inconvenience for commuters.

The issue was exacerbated by heavy rains in the city, which caused waterlogging and traffic snarls, prompting many to opt for the metro.

Frustrated passengers shared numerous pictures and videos online, highlighting the chaos. However, the issue was resolved and the services got resumed within couple of hours.

Meanwhile, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd in a statement said the Hyderabad Metro Rail services were briefly affected this evening due to the tripping of an incoming TRANSCO feeder at the MGBS.

The issue was resolved within 7 minutes, as an alternative feeder at Miyapur was connected and train services resumed normal operations shortly thereafter, the statement added