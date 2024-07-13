Watch: Telugu man’s heart wrenching appeal for help from Kuwait goes viral

In the video, which shows a cattle shed in the desert, the man is seen narrating his ordeal, that he had asked for help from his wife to get him out of the desert, but she could not since she did not have the money to do so.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 July 2024, 11:54 PM

Hyderabad: A Telugu man’s heart-rending video posted from Kuwait, asking for help after he was allegedly cheated by an agent, is going viral on social media.

There is no clarity yet on whether the man is from Telangana or Andhra Pradesh, but the video, shared on X by a handle @MilgaroMovies, requesting for help from AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Minister Nara Lokesh and others, indicate that he could be from Andhra Pradesh.

He says he has to draw water from several kilometres away and provide water for cows and buffaloes and even take care of the dogs, with the generators there not working at all. He said he was working till 4 am without rest, with the owners not even bothering to listen to his pleas.

More than three days after he reached the place, there was no one to ask whether he wanted food or not and he was living in fear of being bitten by snakes and scorpions in the scorching sun.

The man repeatedly keeps asking for help, also adding that the agents were asking for more money and also that they had brought him there promising him a different job, while what he was being made to do was entirely different. Stating that he had no option but to end his life if no one helped him, he said there was no one even to talk to and that he could not continue living there.