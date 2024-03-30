Watch: Video of water from wild tree in AP goes viral

The tree, indigenous to southern and southeast Asia, is found in countries such as India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, and Vietnam.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 March 2024, 08:14 PM

Kothagudem: A video clip of water gushing forth from a wild tree trunk in the neighbouring State has gone viral on social media here on Saturday.

The video was said to be taken in Papikondalu National Park, in the Kintukuru forest region, where some forest officials watched water from Terminalia elliptica, commonly known as Indian Laurel or Nalla Maddi tree as a staff cut its trunk. The officials stated that approximately 20 litres of water came from the tree.

According to botanists, the tree has peculiar characteristic of storing water in its trunk. The water is potable and is good from a medicinal point of view as well as it has curative value and helps to cure stomach pain. Its bark also exhibits fire-resistant properties while its wood used to make furniture and musical instruments. Nalla Maddi’s leaves serve as a primary food source for Antheraea paphia silkworms, yielding the commercially valuable wild silk known as tussar silk.

Kintukuru village is located in Rampachodavaram mandal of erstwhile East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh.