Mancherial Collector asks officials to keep nurseries ready to plant saplings in coming FY

He directed them to provide shade and watering facilities to nurture the saplings in the nurseries in view of sweltering heat wacondtioins.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 March 2024, 07:30 PM

Mancherial: Collector Badavath Santosh asked officials to keep nurseries ready to plant saplings for the ensuing financial year. He along with District Forest Officer Shiv Aasheesh Singh convened a review meeting with the officials of various departments here on Wednesday.

Santosh told the officials to take steps to ensure hospital conditions for germination of seeds in nurseries. He instructed them to take up germination of new seeds in the nurseries if required. He directed them to provide shade and watering facilities to nurture the saplings in the nurseries in view of sweltering heat wacondtioins.

ve The Collector further asked the officials to record growth and other details of saplings in registers available at Panchayat Secretaries by visiting nurseries. He told them to prepare a full-fledged action plan to meet targets of plantation drive set to villages, municipalities and various departments in the 2024-25 financial year.

District Rural Development Officer Kishan, municipal commissioners, forest beat officers and many other officials were present.