TSRTC enhances pass holder benefits: Deluxe bus access for Rs 20

TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar announcing the offer on his ‘X’ account said that the offer was valid for Express bus services pass holders only.
Hyderabad: In some good news for monthly season ticket pass holders, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Monday said that they can now travel in deluxe bus services using Rs 20 combi tickets.
The offer will be applicable for the services under 100 kms.