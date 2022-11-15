Watch: Young elephant falls into well in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor, rescued using bulldozer

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:00 PM, Tue - 15 November 22

The elephant can be seen stuck in the well with half the body visible and trying to rescue itself out using its tusk and climb out of the well.

Hyderabad: An elephant trapped in a well at the Gundla Palle village of Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor on Monday night, was rescued by the forest officials and the fire brigade on Tuesday.

In a video shared by ANI, the elephant can be seen stuck in the well with half the body visible and trying to rescue itself out using its tusk and climb out of the well. On the other hand, the forest and the fire department were seen breaking the edge of the well with the help of a bulldozer in a rescue effort.

#WATCH | An elephant that fell into a well Monday night in Gundla Palle village of Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor is rescued by a joint team of forest officials & fire brigade pic.twitter.com/S8tSB4OL6V — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2022

After well’s wall was destroyed, the young elephant which escaped unhurt ran away into the forest. The villagers post the rescue can also be seen running behind the elephant taking photos and videos.