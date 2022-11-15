Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
Home | Andhra Pradesh | Watch Young Elephant Falls Into Well In Andhra Pradeshs Chittoor Rescued Using Bulldozer

Watch: Young elephant falls into well in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor, rescued using bulldozer

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 07:00 PM, Tue - 15 November 22
Watch: Young elephant falls into well in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor, rescued using bulldozer
The elephant can be seen stuck in the well with half the body visible and trying to rescue itself out using its tusk and climb out of the well.

Hyderabad: An elephant trapped in a well at the Gundla Palle village of Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor on Monday night, was rescued by the forest officials and the fire brigade on Tuesday.

In a video shared by ANI, the elephant can be seen stuck in the well with half the body visible and trying to rescue itself out using its tusk and climb out of the well. On the other hand, the forest and the fire department were seen breaking the edge of the well with the help of a bulldozer in a rescue effort.

After well’s wall was destroyed, the young elephant which escaped unhurt ran away into the forest. The villagers post the rescue can also be seen running behind the elephant taking photos and videos.

Related News

Latest News