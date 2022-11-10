TTD urges devotees not to believe in misleading news on Tirupati laddus

Hyderabad: Debunking claims of change in size and weight of the famed laddus of the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams on Thursday urged the devotees to not get misled by fake information.

Stating that it weighs 160 grams to 180 grams, the governing body said that every day the laddus that are prepared within the temple kitchen known as ‘Potu’ are placed in a separate tray and the weight of each tray is checked by officials.

“Later laddus are moved to the counters and served to the devotees. It has complete transparency,” it added.

TTD further stated that due to a technical problem in the weighing machine, the weight of the laddu was minus 70 and due to a lack of understanding of the contract staff, the devotees were misled about the weight of the laddus.

“There is no difference in the size and weight of the laddoos as alleged by some devotees. We request people not to believe in such misleading information that is circulating on social media,” it concludes.