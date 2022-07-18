Water being supplied safe for drinking, other purposes: HMWS&SB

Published Date - 08:31 PM, Mon - 18 July 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) on Monday said the water being supplied by the Board was safe for drinking and other purposes. Officials were testing water samples at various localities of Godavari drinking water supply areas and complaints, if any, could be reported by dialling 155 313.

The water was being tested following the unprecedented rainfall in the Godavari Basin resulting in a run-off flow of around 12 lakh cusecs of water at the Sripada Yellampalli reservoir. The HMWS&SB draws raw water from this reservoir and treats it at the Mallaram pump house of Godavari water lines.

The treated water is supplied to several localities in the GHMC limits and Outer Ring Road areas.