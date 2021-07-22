Water bodies overflowing in erstwhile Karimnagar

Flood waters entered houses in Chinthakunta, Kathalpaur mandal of Jagitial district with local rivulet Bandacheruvu overflowing.

By | Published: 11:36 am

Karimnagar: Almost all the water bodies including reservoirs, tanks, ponds, rivulets and canals in erstwhile Karimnagar district are overflowing following the incessant rains in the past three days.

While flood water entered into houses in some villages on Thursday, road connectivity between many villages was affected as flood water was overflowing onto the roads. Standing crops were also inundated in some areas.

Flood waters entered houses in Chinthakunta, Kathalpaur mandal of Jagitial district with local rivulet Bandacheruvu overflowing. Paddy fields were also inundated with flood waters.

Road connectivity between Yamapur and Fakirkondapur of Ibrahimpatnam mandal was affected as a local road-dam was overflowing.

Communication between Jaggasagar and Metlachittapur was also affected as Jaggasagarvagu is overflowing. Similarly, connectivity between Rangaraopet and Bheemgal in Nizamabad district was affected with Rangaraopetvagu overflowing.

Meanwhile, coal production in the open cast mines in Ramagundam region of Peddapalli district remained suspended for the last two days. Coal production as well as OB works were suspended in Medipalli OCP, and OCP I, I and III.

