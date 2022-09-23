Water levels in 8 projects reach over 94 per cent of storage capacity in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:28 PM, Fri - 23 September 22

Hyderabad: Water levels in at least eight major irrigation projects in the Godavari and Krishna basins in the State crossed 94 per cent of the Current Storage Capacity (CSC) due to the incessant rains that lashed the State in August and September, officials said.

With the dams receiving huge inflows from upstream and catchment areas, water levels in Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) in Krishna basin touched 99 per cent of the CSC while Singur dam and Sriram Sagar Project (SRSP) reached 99 per cent. The Nizam Sagar touched 100 per cent.

The CSC in Lower Manair Dam (LMD), Kaddam and Sripada Yellampally project hovered between 94 and 98 per cent. The Singur dam, SRSP, Nizam Sagar, LMD, Kaddam and Sripada Yellampally project were in Godavari basin, officials said adding that the CSC in Priyadarshini Jurala Project (PJP) in Krishna basin reached 80 per cent.

Barring PJP and Srisailam, inflows into the remaining water bodies had dropped considerably. Both PJP and Srisailam were getting 94,600 cusecs and 1.20 lakh cusecs of water, respectively, from upstream areas.

Presently, engineers at all irrigation projects in the State were closely monitoring the water levels by gradually reducing outflows. Since Srisailam dam was getting 1.20 lakh cusecs of inflows, 71,029 cusecs of water was being released downstream to NSP.

The Kaddam project in Adilabad, which received record inflows of over five lakh cusecs of water from upstream areas in Maharashtra during the rains in August, was now getting only 5505 cusecs of inflows. The water levels had earlier overflowed from the radial crest gates posing threat to the dam structure. Luckily, the inflows started dipping as rains receded.