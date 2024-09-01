Waterbodies overflow due to heavy rains in erstwhile Karimnagar

Flood water enters residential areas in Aminabad locality in Jagtial town as Dharmasamudram tank receives heavy inflows

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 September 2024, 01:38 PM

Karimnagar: Heavy to very heavy rains lashed parts of erstwhile Karimnagar district since Saturday night. The highest rainfall of 136 mm was recorded in Jammikunta followed by Vedurugatta 134.0, Huzurabad 126, Kothapalli-Dharmaram 122.8, Peddalingapur of Rajanna-Sircilla 115.5, Karimnagar town 114.

Rivulets, streams, canals and other water bodies started overflowing following the incessant rains. Road connectivity in different places has been affected as flood water was flowing from roadside waterbodies.

Flood water entered residential areas in Aminabad locality in Jagtial town as the Dharmasamudram tank received heavy inflows. Collector B Satya Prasad along with other officials and public representatives visited the area on Saturday night.

Road connectivity between Bavusaipet and Venkatraopet in Konaraopet mandal of Rajanna-Sircilla was cut-off on Sunday as Mulavagu was overflowing from a road bridge.

In the wake of heavy rain forecast, Collectors and police officials have alerted people and advised them not to venture outside unless important. They asked the people to approach officials by dialing toll free numbers.