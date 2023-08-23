WCD Ministry invites applications for Bal Puraskar Awards-2024

Children who have exhibited selfless acts of bravery and abilities and have outstanding achievements in the fields of sports, social services, science and technology, environment, art and culture and innovations are eligible for the award.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:16 PM, Wed - 23 August 23

Nizamabad: The union Women and Child Development Ministry has invited applications from children below 18-years of age for Pradhan Manthri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) Awards-2024. The last date to submit online application forms is August 31.

According to the district welfare officer, the applications have to be submitted only online on portal https://awards.gov.in. The award carries a medal, certificate, and citations. The President of India confers the award to the selected children.