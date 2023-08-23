Hyderabad: Rachakonda police seize 100 kg ganja

On a tip off, the Rachakonda Special Operations Team (Malkajgiri) caught Odisha-based Bhuvan Saber and Varun Kumar Patnayak at Keesara Outer Ring Road.

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police caught two persons who were transporting ganja and seized 100 kg of the contraband from them on Wednesday.

The arrested persons – Bhuvan Saber (20) and Varun Kumar Patnayak (24), both residents of Odisha, had procured the contraband from Suresh of Visakhapatnam and were on way to Maharashtra to deliver it to another person, Chotu when they were caught.

“Bhuvan and Varun had completed their graduation and worked at different private shops. Suresh, who is absconding, got in touch with ganja sellers in Pune in Maharashtra and through Bhuvan and Varun was transporting the contraband to them,” said Rachakonda Police Commissioner, DS Chauhan.

On Tuesday, Bhuvan and Varun started in a Hyundai Creta car from Vizag and were on way to Pune, Maharashtra, to deliver the consignment of 100 kg ganja. On a tip off, the Rachakonda Special Operations Team (Malkajgiri) caught them at Keesara Outer Ring Road.

The police seized the car and two mobile phones from them along with 100 kg ganja. A case is registered against Bhuvan and Varun at Keesara police station and both of them are produced before the court. Efforts are on to nab Suresh and Chotu who are absconding.