Electro Therapy Machine donated to OGH

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:20 PM, Wed - 23 August 23

Hyderabad: Rogi Sahayata Trust has donated ‘Electro Therapy Machine’ to the Physiotherapy department of Osmania General Hospital (OGH) on Wednesday.

The therapy machine, which was handed over by Veena Sriprakash Loya from the Rogi Sahayata Trust, will benefit poor patients who come with acute and chronic pain related to orthopaedic and neurosurgery disorders. Worth Rs 1.50 lakh, it will be used for pain relief of all the above conditions and also during rehabilitation after surgery and acute conditions.

Thanking the Trust, OGH Superintendent, Dr. B. Nagendar, said, “Such donations will strengthen the existing services in the hospital and facilitate delivering quality patient care.”

Other members of the Rogi Sahayata Trust including Vinay Surana, Rajana Kotah, Veena Srimal, Aditi loya and Sangeeta Asrani were present.