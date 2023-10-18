| We Anticipate To Have 60 70 Pc Share Of Electric Two Wheelers On Road By 2030 Heavy Industries Secy

We anticipate to have 60-70 pc share of electric two-wheelers on road by 2030: Heavy Industries Secy

The aim is also to sell one lakh cars and double that number in the coming months, the secretary said.

By PTI Published Date - 09:19 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

Representational Image

New Delhi: The heavy industries ministry on Wednesday expressed hope that about 60-70 per cent of the total two-wheelers on the road will be electric.

Heavy Industries Secretary Kamran Rizvi said the numbers reflect that the public is actively adopting EVs (electric vehicles).

“12 lakh scooters are expected to be sold this year…and we have a long road ahead,” he said, adding “By 2030, we anticipate having 60-70 per cent of electric two-wheelers and, in a few years, 70-75 per cent of electric three-wheelers”.

The aim is also to sell one lakh cars and double that number in the coming months, the secretary said.

He was speaking at the ‘Green Plate EV Rally’ at Pragati Maidan.

Speaking on the occasion, Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said the government has provided constant support for the growth of EVs in the country.

“We can proudly say that 9.4 lakh EVs are now on Indian roads,” he added.

The outcomes of the PLI (production-linked incentive) scheme in battery development and supporting domestic manufacturing would help cut India’s dependence on imports, Pandey said.

“India will become a major battery manufacturing hub in the coming years. We have also found lithium deposits in Jammu and Kashmir,” the minister said.