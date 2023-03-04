We need proper system to produce champions: Sania Mirza

When asked about challenges in finding the next Sania Mirza, the 36-year-old said there should be a proper system to produce champions

By Shiva Krishna Gundra Published Date - 08:14 PM, Sat - 4 March 23

Tennis player Sania Mirza (R) with Bethanie Mattek-Sands at a press meet during her farewell, at Sania Mirza Tennis Academy in Hyderabad, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza is a trailblazer in so many ways, not just on the court but off it too. The six-time Grand Slam doubles and mixed doubles champion retired from the game on her own terms recently.

Asked about the challenges in finding the next Sania, the 36-year-old said there should be a proper system to produce champions. “It is a huge challenge otherwise we would have already had one. We need a system to support these young girls. If we have a solid system in place we can produce champions. We can’t produce champions every 20, 30 years, we have to produce them every year. If we put a system in place, we can do that. If we want to send our kids to sports, literally there is no one here to go to,” she said.

She also wants the youngsters to believe in themselves to reach their dreams. “My message to all the youngsters who want to do things outside the box is to believe in yourself. There will be so many people who are going to tell you that you can’t do that or this. But you have to be your biggest cheerleader. Believe in yourself, back yourself, if you don’t back yourself, no one will,” she added.

She further revealed that whoever made it big in tennis was because of their individual efforts. “You talk to anyone who made it to the top 100. They have come here despite the system not because of the system. They did it all by themselves.”

The Hyderabadi athlete picked winning the junior Wimbledon moment as her favourite in the entire career. “The moment I won junior Wimbledon and came back to Hyderabad, it was crazy. The welcome I got here was unforgettable. That was the first moment I felt I had arrived on the big stage. It was crazy and overwhelming. The reception I got and it was an open top bus procession. From that moment, I felt people started recognizing me. Probably that was the time I gave my first autograph. That moment is memorable,” she revealed.

Sania also picked missing the Olympic medal for the country at the Rio Games was her biggest regret. “For me, playing for my country at the Olympics was everything. Those two matches (mixed doubles semifinals and bronze medal match with Rohan Bopanna) still give me nightmares. But you can’t have everything, you win some and you lose some. You can’t be too greedy. I am happy that I achieved whatever I could so far.” She also said the feeling of invincibility after winning 40-odd matches on the trot and staying unbeaten for six months in 2015 was her favourite moment.

Confirming that acting was not her cup of tea, Sania didn’t rule out her involvement in administration with the sport in the future. For now, the champion is looking forward to a quieter life and spending more with her son Izaan Mirza.