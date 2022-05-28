We will provide free coaching to even main examination: Harish Rao

Published Date - 08:56 PM, Sat - 28 May 22

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said that free coaching and all facilities will be provided to those taking the main examinations after clearing the preliminary examination of constable and Sub-inspector of Police jobs.

During an interaction programme with the police job aspirants in Gajwel town on Saturday, the Finance Minister has called upon the aspirants to concentrate on the examination for the next two months since the preliminary examination is scheduled for August this year. Saying that the two months of dedication will change the course of their life, Rao called upon them to make their parents proud by cracking the police recruitment examination and by landing a job.

Stating that they would issue notifications for 91,000 jobs in different departments in a phased manner, he said that they have already issued multiple notifications for inducting over 18,000 personnel into department uniform services. Hailing the sacrifices of the displaced under irrigation projects in Siddipet district, Rao said that they were also providing quality coaching to 60 children of displaced families. Since they were also helping the youngsters to get into private jobs, the Minister has said that they have developed a mobile application to send the details of vacancies in both the private and government sectors to the unemployed youth who had downloaded the mobile app. Rao had a long interaction with the aspirants during the programme.