Weavers protest at Sircilla Collectorate over work orders, pending payments

After receiving no response from the state government despite staging a hunger strike for the last ten days, weavers protested to express their anger over the neglect of their problems.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 July 2024, 08:29 PM

Weavers staging dharna in front of Sircilla Collectorate office on Tuesday.

Rajanna-Sircilla: Weavers on Tuesday staged a dharna in front of the Collectorate here demanding the State government to solve their problems.

Sircilla weavers under the aegis of the joint action committee for the powerloom industry and its allied sectors have been continuing a relay hunger strike for the last 10 days demanding the State government to supply subsidized electricity and place government work orders besides clearing pending bills.

As there was no response from the government, weavers on Tuesday staged the protest at the Integrated District Offices Complex and expressed their anger at the State government for ignoring their problems.

They also demanded that Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao visit them and talk to them about their problems.