Weekend guide: Do not miss these exciting events happening in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: From vibrant tie-dye workshops to rock concerts and ghazal evenings, the city’s cultural calendar is brimming with options for every taste and interest. Here are a few curated events for you to contemplate attending this weekend.
Tie Dye Workshop:
Learn the mesmerizing art of tie-dyeing and create your own vibrant wearable art, a T-shirt, that you can take away with you.
When: October 28, 6 pm
Where: Sky Park Café, Banjara Hills
Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider
Anushtup Rock concert:
The revolutionary rock band ‘Anushtup’ is all set to arrive in Hyderabad with the event ‘Ummeed-e-Sahar ki Baat Suno’, aiming to inspire hope and resistance in the face of widespread global suffering.
When & Where: October 27 at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram, Bhag Lingampally; October 28 at Lamakaan, Banjara Hills.
Registrations: Contact: 7893531990, 7013936466
Eco- cycle adventure:
Join the ‘Pedal Power Pledge’ event to experience the joy of eco-friendly transportation with a guided cycle ride through beautiful routes, meet like-minded Individuals and stand a chance to win exciting prizes.
When: October 28, 6 am
Where: Necklace Road lake view
Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider
Beyond Hyderabad’s Art Meetup:
Engage in “Contemporary Art and Expressions” with Bhargavi Gundala for a thought-provoking discussion on art. Following that, experience a live art demonstration by the accomplished French artist Sara Nebra.
When: October 29, 4-6 pm
Where: Dhi ArtSpace
Registrations: https://www.meetup.com/beyond-hyderabad/
Halloween DJ Party:
Ahead of Halloween, dress in your spookiest attire and dance to various music genres at this thrilling Halloween DJ Party with renowned DJs Teri Miko and Progressive Brothers.
When: October 28, 7.30 pm
Where: Wonderla Hyderabad
Registrations: Available at BookMyShow
Sunday Soul Sante:
From funky home decor pieces to stylish accessories, explore over 200 stalls showcasing handcrafted items from all around India. Delve into live music, diverse cuisine, and pet-friendly fun. Furthermore, engage in activities like pottery and painting.
When: October 29, 11 am
Where: HITEX Exhibition Centre, Kothaguda
Registrations: Available at BookMyShow
Talat Aziz Ghazal performance:
Brace yourself for an evening of soulful ghazals as the Hyderabad Public School, is hosting the Centenary Concert, a musical celebration featuring the “Ghazal maestro” Talat Aziz. The event is open to the public.
When: October 28, 7 pm
Where: Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet
Registrations: Available at BookMyShow