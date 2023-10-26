| Weekend Guide Do Not Miss These Exciting Events Happening In Hyderabad

Here are a few curated events for you to contemplate attending this weekend.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:44 PM, Thu - 26 October 23

Hyderabad: From vibrant tie-dye workshops to rock concerts and ghazal evenings, the city's cultural calendar is brimming with options for every taste and interest.

Tie Dye Workshop:

Learn the mesmerizing art of tie-dyeing and create your own vibrant wearable art, a T-shirt, that you can take away with you.

When: October 28, 6 pm

Where: Sky Park Café, Banjara Hills

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider

Anushtup Rock concert:

The revolutionary rock band ‘Anushtup’ is all set to arrive in Hyderabad with the event ‘Ummeed-e-Sahar ki Baat Suno’, aiming to inspire hope and resistance in the face of widespread global suffering.

When & Where: October 27 at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram, Bhag Lingampally; October 28 at Lamakaan, Banjara Hills.

Registrations: Contact: 7893531990, 7013936466

Eco- cycle adventure:

Join the ‘Pedal Power Pledge’ event to experience the joy of eco-friendly transportation with a guided cycle ride through beautiful routes, meet like-minded Individuals and stand a chance to win exciting prizes.

When: October 28, 6 am

Where: Necklace Road lake view

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider

Beyond Hyderabad’s Art Meetup:

Engage in “Contemporary Art and Expressions” with Bhargavi Gundala for a thought-provoking discussion on art. Following that, experience a live art demonstration by the accomplished French artist Sara Nebra.

When: October 29, 4-6 pm

Where: Dhi ArtSpace

Registrations: https://www.meetup.com/beyond-hyderabad/

Halloween DJ Party:

Ahead of Halloween, dress in your spookiest attire and dance to various music genres at this thrilling Halloween DJ Party with renowned DJs Teri Miko and Progressive Brothers.

When: October 28, 7.30 pm

Where: Wonderla Hyderabad

Registrations: Available at BookMyShow

Sunday Soul Sante:

From funky home decor pieces to stylish accessories, explore over 200 stalls showcasing handcrafted items from all around India. Delve into live music, diverse cuisine, and pet-friendly fun. Furthermore, engage in activities like pottery and painting.

When: October 29, 11 am

Where: HITEX Exhibition Centre, Kothaguda

Registrations: Available at BookMyShow

Talat Aziz Ghazal performance:

Brace yourself for an evening of soulful ghazals as the Hyderabad Public School, is hosting the Centenary Concert, a musical celebration featuring the “Ghazal maestro” Talat Aziz. The event is open to the public.

When: October 28, 7 pm

Where: Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet

Registrations: Available at BookMyShow