Brewsters Bar and Kitchen Garden: A new culinary retreat in Hyderabad’s Financial District

Brewsters Bar & Kitchen Garden, city's largest rooftop bar and restaurant, provides two extremely different tones and traits.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:49 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Hyderabad: Spread across 20,000 sq ft with two floors of dine-in and bar experience and with 500-seat capacity, Brewsters Bar & Kitchen Garden, opened in the heart of Financial District, near US Consulate Hyderabad.

The ground floor showcases a bustling cantina with an ever-growing menu consisting of an evolving regional and global meal experience. The rooftop kitchen garden transports guests into a world of sunny skies, white-washed walls of beauty and magic with sapphire-toned doors and lush greenery all around, a press release said.

Roopesh Sagar, Director – Business Operations said to enhance the experience of the guests, Brewsters will soon start its own brewery that promises to be a game changer for beer enthusiasts and connoisseurs alike. “The brewery will feature a diverse lineup of handcrafted beers, from classic styles to bold, avant-garde creations that will tantalize even the most discerning palates”, he said.

