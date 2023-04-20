| Weekend Guide From Book Fairs To Stand Up Sets Here Are A Few Events To Catch In Hyderabad

Here are a few events happening around Hyderabad this weekend

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:15 PM, Thu - 20 April 23

Hyderabad: A slew of fun activities have been planned in the city to set the tone for the weekend. Have a gala time attending a flea market, visiting a book fair, or a stand-up set, and many others. Whatever is your choice of event, you are bound to have fun.

Lock the box:

Bibliophiles in the city have something exciting to look forward to as the Bookchor’s ‘Lock the Box’ fair is back in Hyderabad. Book lovers can choose from three different sizes of boxes and can add as many books as possible with only one condition that the box should close flat.

When: April 21 to 28, 9 am to 10 pm

Where: DSL Mall, Uppal

Registrations: Free event

Movement Therapy:

Spend your weekend unwinding at this two-day moment therapy session by Sreeshma. Movement therapy allows you to explore and understand your inner self, building a connection with your inner being.

When: April 22, 5 pm to April 23, 6 pm

Where: Align Hub & Café, Film Nagar

Registrations: Paytm Insider

Kunal Karma live:

Witness a fun evening with Kunal Kamra, who is all set to take you on a laughter riot. The Bombay-based stand-up comic is known for his fearless and incisive jokes, particularly on the state of Indian politics and social issues.

When: April 23, 5 pm

Where: The Moonshine Project, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Book My Show

THC’s Fleafair:

Cherish the culture in Hyderabad by exploring local art, workshops, food, and open-mic, at the ‘Fleafair’, a curated day-long event for homegrown talent.

When: April 23, from 10 am

Where: The Moonshine Project, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Paytm Insider

Paper Carving Workshop:

Experience a relaxing Sunday evening with Neetu Sam, a trained Art therapy coach, at this fun paper carving workshop.

When: April 23, 4 pm

Where: Saptaparni, Banjara Hills

Registrations: Paytm Insider

IPL Live Screening

Cheer for your favourite team as you watch all the matches on the big screens, along with lip-smacking food and drinks.

When: April 20 to 30, at 3 pm and 7.30 pm

Where: Repete Brewery & Kitchen, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Book My Show