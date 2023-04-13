Weekend guide: Here are a few activities to indulge in the city this weekend

| Weekend Guide Here Are A Few Activities To Indulge In This Weekend

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:11 PM, Thu - 13 April 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s weekend scene is dazzling with eclectic activities for people with varied tastes, from deep conversations and therapy workshops to light-hearted comedy sets. Read along to discover what all is happening in the city this week:

Breaking the Silence:

Marking Dalit History Month as well as Ambedkar Jayanti, mental health and wellness organization Pause for Perspective is hosting various events such as book reading, movie screening and an open mic – to explore, express and witness the experiences centring around the Dalit, Bahujan and Adivasi (DBA) community.

When: April 14, 10.30 am onwards

Where: Pause for Perspective, Begumpet

Registrations: Contact 8106864001

SCC picnic cinema

Enjoy your favourite rom-com films under the stars and open skies, surrounded by lush green grass, as Sunset Cinema Club is offering this new cinematic experience to the denizens!

When: Jab We Met, April 14 at 7 pm

Where: Ongolf Brewery, Banjara Hills

Registrations: Book My Show

Farhan Akhtar live

Actor-playback singer Farhan Akthar is all set to rock the city this weekend with his band, Farhan Live, and will perform live on stage from his latest English album ‘Echoes’.

When: April 15, from 7 pm

Where: Odeum By Prism, Financial District

Registrations: Paytm Insider

Alt-Market 3.0

Attend this vibrant plant-based & vegan gala which offers over 50 vegan product stalls, to promote a message of mindful consumption amidst a fun gala with live music by Indie artists. The event is also pet friendly.

When: April 15, from 10 am to 10 pm

Where: Phoenix Arena, Hitech City

Registrations: Paytm Insider

World art day celebrations:

On the occasion of World Art Day, witness all the local talents under one roof, with various art and craft stalls, workshops and performing open-mics, along with a special performance by DJ Dhyan

When: April 15, at 12 pm

Where: Heart Cup Coffee, Gandipet

Registrations: Book My Show

Expressive art therapy:

Spend your weekend unwinding at this two-day art therapy workshop by Pallavi Banothu. The activity-based therapy uses various art forms including music, dance, visual arts, drama, and movement, for the process of healing

When: April 15, 9 am to April 16, 1 pm

Where: Align Hub & Café, Film Nagar

Registrations: Paytm Insider

Abijit Ganguly live:

Brace yourself for Abijit Ganguly’s rib-tickling stand-up show as the comedian cracks jokes about all the things he did in lockdown, turning 30, a lot about married life, and a little about politics.

When: April 16, 7 pm

Where: Bhaskara Auditorium, Khairtabad

Registrations: Book My Show

IPL live screening

Cheer for your favourite team as you watch all the matches on the big screens, along with lip-smacking food and drinks.

When: April 13 to 30, at 3 pm and 7.30 pm

Where: Repete Brewery & Kitchen, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Book My Show