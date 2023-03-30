Weekend guide: Here’s all you can do this weekend in Hyderabad

Here are a few activities to help you unwind from the week.
Hyderabad: From IPL screenings to carnivals and workshops, the weekend is jam-packed to delight the denizens. If you have not planned anything for the weekend yet, here are a few activities to help you unwind from the week.
Spend quality time with your little ones at this kids’ carnival, which involves shopping, a mini zoo, food, pampering, and much more.
When: April 1, 10 am
Where: N Convention, Madhapur
Registrations: Available on Paytm Insider
The IPL season is back and so is the ‘Cricketainment’! As the matches are live streamed on the big screen, cheer a bit louder along with lip-smacking food and drinks.
When: March 31 – April 1, at 7.10 pm
Where: Repete Brewery & Kitchen, Jubilee Hills
Registrations: Available on Bookmyshow
Enjoy your favourite Hindi films under the stars and open skies, surrounded by lush green grass, as Sunset Cinema Club is offering this new cinematic experience to the denizens!
What: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani screening
When: April 1, 2; at 7.30 pm
Where: Ongolf Brewery, Banjara Hills
Registrations: Available on Bookmyshow
The second edition of Hyderabad’s home-grown brand ‘Once Upon A Time Flea’ will showcase products from across the country in art, craft, fashion, jewellery, accessories, skincare, home furnishing, footwear and more, along with a food court and live music to keep everyone engaged throughout the event.
When: April 2, 11 am to 10 pm
Where: HITEX Exhibition Center, Izzathnagar
Registrations: Available on Paytm Insider
Explore fluid art techniques and create your own art to treasure at this therapeutic workshop. The workshop will involve various prompts that focus on different emotions and fears and will end with the participants being more self-aware.
When: April 2, 2.30 pm
Where: Aaromalé, Film Nagar
Registrations: Available on Paytm Insider