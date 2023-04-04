Hyderabad Vegan Market is back with its third edition

Alt Mart is organising the third edition of Hyderabad’s biggest Vegan Market at Phoenix Arena, Hitec City on April 15

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Updated On - 04:52 PM, Tue - 4 April 23

Hyderabad: In the past few years, Hyderabad has witnessed a growth in the number of brands serving vegan products along with a rise in the number of people adapting to the trend of consuming animal-friendly products only.

Bringing all the brands together at one venue and with an aim to reduce Hyderabad’s carbon footprint, Alt Mart is organising the third edition of the city’s biggest Vegan Market at Phoenix Arena, Hitec City on April 15.

The compassionate market brings Vegan and Conscious Businesses together to put forth a splendid Vegan and Cruelty-free assortment for an entire day. There will be brands that are homegrown and pan-Indian brands!

A variety of food stalls to explore the lifestyle like mock meat, dairy-free ice creams, dairy alternatives, plant-based desserts, plant-based and Vegan Cafes and more will be set up.

Apart from food, they will also have cruelty-free products that are not tested on animals and are healthy for your skin.

The event will have performances from Hyderabad’s undiscovered artists and music. This is also a pet-friendly event where one can take their furry babies along for them to meet their pals and wag their tails!

Tickets are available on Paytm Insider, the regular ticket is for Rs 100 and the premium tickets are for Rs 200 which will include entry and a few complimentary products.