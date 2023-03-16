Weekend guide: Here’s the list of upcoming events happening in Hyderabad

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 02:41 PM, Thu - 16 March 23

Hyderabad: The event scene in Hyderabad is buzzing with people enthusiastically attending carnivals, cultural, and musical events. Read along to discover a few activities where you might want to unwind and make your week memorable.

Flea & Oak by The Carnival:

The Carnival team is all set to present a unique shopping and party experience —Flea & Oak by The Carnival. Live performance of Varnam Band and DJ performance by Prithvi Sai will be taking place at the event.

When: March 18, from 3 pm

Where: Heart Cup Coffee, Gandipet

Registration: Available on

Aashish Solanki stand-up set:

Comicstaan season 3 winner Aashish Solanki is all set to tickle your funny bones with his stand-up set ‘Good Boy Better Show’ in the city. The jokes will be clean and revolve around the comedian’s daily-life observations.

When: March 18, 5 pm and 7 pm

Where: Bhaskara Auditorium, Khairatabad

Registrations: Available on BookMyShow

Sip n Paint:

Unwind on your weekend at this fun painting workshop while you sip on your favourite cocktail.

When: March 19, 1 pm

Where: F house, Jubilee hills

Registrations: Available on Paytm Insider

Once Upon A Time Flea:

The second edition of Hyderabad’s home-grown brand ‘Once Upon A Time Flea’ will showcase products from across the country in art, craft, fashion, jewellery, accessories, skincare, home furnishing, footwear and more, along with a food court and live music to keep everyone engaged throughout the event.

When: March 19, 11 am

Where: HITEX Exhibition Center, Izzathnagar

Registrations: Available on Paytm Insider

Fun Kayaking:

Get rid of your work stress while you enjoy kayaking at the Water school at Durgam Cheruvu lake. You will be provided with a coach to train you in the sport.

When: From March 3 to 31

Where: Waterschool by Yacht Club of Hyderabad

Registrations: Available on BookMyShow

Hyderabad Pupper Party:

The city is hosting a pupper party to have a gala time with your furry friends. The event will engage you with exciting games, an appetizing food buffet and goodies, gift hampers, along with complimentary health check-ups for your pets.

When: March 19, 4 pm – 7 pm

Where: Felica Lounge, Hitech City

Registrations: Available at https://petfed.org/events/