Weekend guide: Here’s the list of upcoming events happening in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The event scene in Hyderabad is buzzing with people enthusiastically attending carnivals, cultural, and musical events. Read along to discover a few activities where you might want to unwind and make your week memorable.
The Carnival team is all set to present a unique shopping and party experience —Flea & Oak by The Carnival. Live performance of Varnam Band and DJ performance by Prithvi Sai will be taking place at the event.
When: March 18, from 3 pm
Where: Heart Cup Coffee, Gandipet
Registration: Available on
Comicstaan season 3 winner Aashish Solanki is all set to tickle your funny bones with his stand-up set ‘Good Boy Better Show’ in the city. The jokes will be clean and revolve around the comedian’s daily-life observations.
When: March 18, 5 pm and 7 pm
Where: Bhaskara Auditorium, Khairatabad
Registrations: Available on BookMyShow
Unwind on your weekend at this fun painting workshop while you sip on your favourite cocktail.
When: March 19, 1 pm
Where: F house, Jubilee hills
Registrations: Available on Paytm Insider
The second edition of Hyderabad’s home-grown brand ‘Once Upon A Time Flea’ will showcase products from across the country in art, craft, fashion, jewellery, accessories, skincare, home furnishing, footwear and more, along with a food court and live music to keep everyone engaged throughout the event.
When: March 19, 11 am
Where: HITEX Exhibition Center, Izzathnagar
Registrations: Available on Paytm Insider
Get rid of your work stress while you enjoy kayaking at the Water school at Durgam Cheruvu lake. You will be provided with a coach to train you in the sport.
When: From March 3 to 31
Where: Waterschool by Yacht Club of Hyderabad
Registrations: Available on BookMyShow
The city is hosting a pupper party to have a gala time with your furry friends. The event will engage you with exciting games, an appetizing food buffet and goodies, gift hampers, along with complimentary health check-ups for your pets.
When: March 19, 4 pm – 7 pm
Where: Felica Lounge, Hitech City
Registrations: Available at https://petfed.org/events/