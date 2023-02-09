| Hyderabad Weekend Guide Heres What Is Going On In The City

Hyderabad weekend guide: Here’s what is going on in the city

Here are a few choices where you can have an amazing time

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 05:20 PM, Thu - 9 February 23

Hyderabad: With Formula E-racing, Valentine’s day coming up, carnivals and others, the city is all set to bustle with eclectic events this weekend. Here are a few choices where you can have an amazing time:

Hyderabad E-Prix:

The city is all geared up to host India’s first-ever Formula E race at the Hyderabad E-Prix Racetrack on a 2.8-km track, which features a total of 18 turns. The venue will have a grandstand capacity of around 20,000 spectators.

Where: E-Prix Racetrack alongside Hussain Sagar Lake

When: February 11, from 7.30 am

Registrations: Available at BookMyShow

Night Food Fiesta:

With live bands, DJs, bustling flea markets and fun activities all night long, ‘Night Food Fiesta’ is going to indulge visitors with the ultimate food, music, and shopping extravaganza. Along with the Bands— Jammers, Octave, and DJs Zain Sabiri, and KD Belle, several food influencers and street food vendors will be taking part.

Where: Country Club, Begumpet.

When: February 11, 2 pm – Feb 13, 12 am

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider

Celebrate nature at ‘Signature Green Vibes’

Immerse yourself in the lap of nature alongside fine performances, local artisans, great music, local food, and all things earthy at the Signature Green Vibes festival which is making its debut in Hyderabad.

Where: Labyrinth Lake Side Resort, Gandipet

When: February 11, from 2 pm

Registrations: Available at BookMyShow

Find love on blind dates

Valentine’s day is around the corner and many are busy planning their special day.

‘Blind date’ organised by Unlekha, is one of those events where one could meet a new person and spend the rest of the evening with them, engaging in lots of fun-filled activities.

Where: Vikendi, Jubilee hills

When: February 12, from 7 pm

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider

Run for a girl child

Organized by Seva Bharathi, a non-profit organization, ‘Run for a girl child’, is an initiative to spreading awareness about girl child education. The 7th edition of the initiative includes 5k, 10k and 21k runs, and all proceeds raised from the event will be used to empower girl children in slums.

Where: Mushroom Rock Road, Gachibowli

When: February 12

Registrations: Further details and tickets available at Paytm Insider

Numaish -e-Satrangi Ishq

Ahead of Valentine’s day, the city will witness a unique celebration of queer love, with queer individuals sharing their stories of attachment and love. Hosted by Mobbera Foundation, the event will include art exhibitions, along with performances by noted queer artists in the city.

Where: Lamakaan, Banjara Hills

When: February 12, from 3.30 pm

Registrations: Available at https://linktr.ee/Mobberafoundation