| Weekend Guide February Is All Set To Woo You With These Entertaining Events

Weekend guide: February is all set to woo you with these entertaining events

Witness the enthralling evening with stalwarts of Indian classical music, Ustad Zakir Hussain, and Pandit Rakesh Chaurasia, performing in the city.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:45 PM, Thu - 16 February 23

Hyderabad: From live concerts by musical legends to stand-up comedy shows, catch the best events happening in Hyderabad over the next few days:

Melody of Rhythm

Witness the enthralling evening with stalwarts of Indian classical music, Ustad Zakir Hussain, and Pandit Rakesh Chaurasia, performing in the city.

Where: Shilpakala Vedika, HITEC City

When: February 18, from 6.30 to 10.30 pm

Registrations: Available at BookMyShow

Sirivennela

Renowned playback singers SP Charan and KS Chitra are all set to mesmerise the audience as they render hits of the lyricist-singer duo, Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry and SP Balasubramanyam.

Where: Shilpakala Vedika, HITEC City

When: February 19, from 6 pm to 9.30 pm

Registrations: Available at BookMyShow

Sunday Soul Sante

The day-long Sunday flea market will showcase a variety of crafts, food, fashion, accessories, pottery, entertainment, and many more bringing together people, products, artisans, and performers from different walks.

Where: HITEX Exhibition Center, Izzathnagar

When: February 19, 11 am to 10 pm

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider

Door Khadi Sharmaaye

Stand-up comedian Prashasti Singh talks about her delusions and epiphanies through life’s silly and significant crises in her solo show.

Where: Bhaskara Auditorium, Birla Science Museum

When: February 18; 5 to 6.30 pm, 8 – 9.30 pm

Registrations: Available at BookMyShow

Ilaiyaraaja live concert

Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja will be performing live in the city. The live-in concert will feature an ensemble of 100 musicians on stage and is expected to attract over 20,000 attendees to witness the spectacular event and savour the magic of his music.

Where: Gachibowli Stadium

When: February 26, from 6.30 pm

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider