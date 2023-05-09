Resolving all pending issues of people, says Jagan

Speaking on the occasion of launching 'Jaganannaku Chebudam' programme, CM Jagan said that a toll free number of 1902 is set up and all complaints over phone would be registered and resolved

Amaravati: ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’ programme aims at resolving the long pending problems faced by the people, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy said here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion of launching the programme, he said that a toll free number of 1902 is set up and all complaints over phone would be registered and resolved. The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) would followup the case until it is resolved and all district, secretariat and CMO officials are made partners of the programme, he disclosed.

“If any eligible person did not get the welfare schemes, he or she can immediately ring up 1902. We are marching towards a corruption-free system and launched the programme as part of this. Already, we are resolving people’s issues through programmes like Spandana, and Jaganannaku Chebudam is an upgraded version to serve the people better,” he stated.

