‘Welfare schemes strengthened rural economy’

Wealth of backward communities gone up substantially: Governor, said Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan said the programmes and schemes introduced by the State government to revive and strengthen rural economy are yielding good results. The government had distributed 77,02,737 units of sheep at 75 per cent subsidy in the first phase to the Golla Kuruma community. The sheep distributed gave birth to another 1.20 crore lambs and now the sheep population in Telangana was over 3 crore. The Golla kurumas now have a wealth of Rs.5400 crore, she said.

The National Live Stock Census stated that there is 49 per cent growth recorded by Telangana State in Sheep population in the last five years, the Governor said adding that “Our State stood first in the sheep population in the country,”

Fishermen community

Similarly, to offer employment to Bestha, Ganga Putra and Mudiraj and other fishermen communities, the State government released 268.37 crore fish seed and 11.64 crore shrimp into the tanks in the last six years, she said. This resulted in increase of fish wealth from Rs 2,479 crore during the State formation to Rs 4,670 crore now. Then the average production of fish was 2 lakh tonnes, whereas now it stands at 3.10 lakh tonnes per year, said the Governor.

Poultry

Tamilisai Soundararajan said the measures taken by the government has led to increase the annual production of poultry birds from 15.60 crores during the State formation to 24 crore. Accordingly, chicken production through poultry farms increased from 36 crore kgs to 48 crore Kgs per year.

Extending support to dairy farmers, the government not only offered subsidy to buy buffaloes but also gave Rs 5 per litre as incentive for the milk procured. This resulted in marked increase in the milk production. The milk production per year had increased from 42 lakh tonnes during State formation to 56 lakh tonnes, she informed.

Weavers

The efforts put in by the government to pull the weavers from hardship and to give fillip to the power loom and handloom sectors have been yielding good results. The issue of marketing the products was addressed by the government by way of buying the cloth for uniforms for police personnel, school dress for students, sarees for distribution during Bathukamma festival, Christmas and Ramzan from the weavers’ societies, the Governor said.

The 50 per cent subsidy offered by the government for the yarn and chemicals helped in cutting down the input expenditure. In the past, the monthly income of handloom workers was less than Rs.10,000 per month and it has now escalated to Rs 16,000 and Rs 20,00, she explained.

Aasara pensions helped poor live a secured life

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said the Aasara pensions by the government have provided the poor with a secured life.

Prior to State formation, beneficiaries were getting only Rs 200 per month as pension, and after TRS government came to power it is increased to Rs 2,016 per month, she said.

Pension for the physically challenged persons was increased from Rs 500 to Rs 3,016 per month. Earlier, Beedi Workers were not getting any pension but after State formation, they are now being given monthly pension of Rs 2,016, she added.

In case of single women and victims of filaria, no pension was offered earlier but my government is providing Rs 2,016 as monthly pension.

“At the time of the formation of the State, 29,21,828 persons were getting pensions, whereas, now 39,36,521 persons are getting pensions in the State,” the Governor said adding that prior to State formation Rs 860 crore was spent on pensions while Rs 8,710 crore was now being spent per annum.

In the past, the Fair Price shops used to offer only 4 Kgs of rice per person and a maximum ceiling of 20 kgs per family was imposed. The Telangana government increased the quota to 6 kgs rice per person without imposing any ceiling. Prior to State formation, 1,32,464 tonnes subsidy rice was distributed a month, while it is now increased to 1,78,754 tonnes.

