West Bengal: 15 more companies of CAPF for Dhupguri bypoll

Union Home Ministry will send 15 more companies of central armed police forces (CAPF) for the by-election to the Dhupguri Assembly constituency

By PTI Published Date - 10:10 AM, Thu - 31 August 23

Kolkata: The Union Home Ministry will send 15 more companies of central armed police forces (CAPF) for the by-election to the Dhupguri Assembly constituency in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district, an official statement said.

The forces will be reaching by Saturday, it said.

A notification issued on Wednesday to the West Bengal government said the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has taken the decision on advice from the Election Commission of India. A total of 30 companies of CAPF will be deployed for the Dhupguri bypoll.

It also asked the state government to cooperate with the concerned departments in the deployment.

The bypoll was necessiated following the death of BJP MLA Bishnu Pada Ray on July 25. The bypoll will be held on September 5, and the counting is scheduled on September 8.