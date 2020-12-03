Wet run of MGKLIS second pump a success

The pump house which has six pumps was submerged in the rising backwaters of Srisailam reservoir on October 16 after water gushed into the pump house area from the surge pool

Hyderabad: Wet run of the second pump at Mahatma Gandhi Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme (MGKLIS) at Yellur village in Nagarkurnool district was completed successfully on Thursday at 11 am. The first pump was put on wet run on November 21 and the engineers are confident that the remaining four pumps will be put on wet run by mid-December.

The pump house which has six pumps was submerged in the rising backwaters of Srisailam reservoir on October 16 after water gushed into the pump house area from the surge pool.

According to MGKLIS engineers, the two pumps, each having a discharge capacity of 800 cusecs, are simultaneously working. A total of 1,600 cusecs are flowing into Yellur reservoir to meet the drinking water needs under Mission Bhagiratha.

