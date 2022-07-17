What not to do before the upcoming TSPSC exams

From the day the TSPSC recruitment tests and related government jobs were announced, and you decided to try your luck in securing a job, you must have heard tons of suggestions on things you should do in order to crack the upcoming competitive examinations.

But now, take a pause from all worrying thoughts, sit back, relax and think calmly on what you want to do and what your plan of action will be.

Meanwhile, here are a few things that aspirants should not do, in order to focus on exams better and

attain success:

Don’t let anybody enter your head

It is very normal for people at your home, family or locality to pass comments on your preparation techniques, your ability to crack the examination, what you should do, how you should study and what not! But, it is very important to filter out this unsolicited advice and take note of only what is helpful for your examination, and simply delete the rest from your mind. Do not let any sorts of comments or suggestions divert you from what is important – preparation with focus for your dream job. Be confident in yourself and your actions will give you the desired results.

Don’t stack every book or material

You might have the urge to purchase every material or book available for covering a topic due to fear that you might miss something if you’re not reading from that particular book or material. However, it is better you choose the right and required set of books or material only, and not waste time studying the same topic again and again from different sources. Also, as there is an ocean of syllabus that needs to be covered, it is important to devote your time to each subject carefully.

Don’t take too many mock tests

Many a time, you might want to jump to attempting a mock test even before completing the topic or revising it. By doing this, you’ll only end up feeling disappointed and lowering your motivation levels – particularly if your test scores aren’t good enough. Focus on gaining at least minimum knowledge on the subject before attempting mock tests. Going topic by topic in a planned manner will help further. Also, after attempting mock tests, focus on the areas where you could not score well. However, do not procrastinate mock tests out of fear, as it is important to test your knowledge and understanding level after completing each topic.

Don’t avoid difficult subjects

Many must have suggested that you start with subjects that are easier for you. Well, it might work well but many aspirants start avoiding the difficult subjects or topics either because of fear or lack of interest and spend time on practising only easy subjects. It is important to know how to balance between easy and difficult subjects.

Don’t make large study groups

Group study works excellently in competitive exam preparations like the TSPSC, but the group needs to be small. It is also important that the group must have people who are willing to give you honest feedback and not agree with your views every time just to be in sync with you or in your good books.

Don’t stress yourself out

Finally, it is very important to be relaxed in mind and body to be able to prepare and grasp the subjects well. It might get exhausting to keep studying all day but you are doing it for a good reason and higher purpose – your dream job! So know when to take a break and also give your body enough rest.