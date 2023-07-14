WhatIsMyGoal curates career experiences for students

By offering career experiences at an early stage, WhatIsMyGoal aims to broaden students' horizons and expand their understanding of what is possible.

By Sandeep Erukala Published Date - 05:09 PM, Fri - 14 July 23

WhatIsMyGoal founder Chitralee Sharma

Hyderabad: WhatIsMyGoal is a startup dedicated to curating career experiences for students. With a vision to be a source of future-ready and informed citizens who can tackle challenges and make meaningful contributions, founder Chitralee Sharma explains the motivation behind their work.

Both the founder, and co-founder King, had explored various career paths and through their experiences, identified a gap in providing early exposure to students. The startup believes that aspirations in children develop at an early age and that unless students have the opportunity to experience a variety of careers, they may not be aware of all the possibilities they could aspire to.

By offering career experiences at an early stage, WhatIsMyGoal aims to broaden students’ horizons and expand their understanding of what is possible. They provide a platform that fosters connections between students and professionals in various industries, facilitating networking opportunities, and mentorship programs, and bridging the gap between theoretical education and real-world experiences.

Students can sign up for weekend programmes to gain a first-hand experience of different careers. These programmes allow students to explore fields such as entrepreneurship, automobile engineering, filmmaking, and hardware engineering. Through interactions with professionals, engaging hands-on activities, and workplace visits, students get a comprehensive understanding of the domain and job roles, Sharma said.

The organization also offers a practical entrepreneurship programme called ‘Business Rockstar’, which actively involves students in marketing, sales, prototype building, and presentation skills at different levels. Students interact with real-time entrepreneurs, participate in structured interactions, and have the opportunity to ask questions and gain insights. They also engage in activities like creating marketing campaigns, designing graphics, building websites, and making sales calls. Additionally, workplace visits are arranged to incubation centers or startup/company offices, providing students with a real-world perspective.

WhatIsMyGoal primarily targets students from grades 5 to 12, as this is a critical period when students are greatly influenced by their external environment, she said.

“Our Business Rockstar graduates recently successfully launched their own startup and started closing clients, generating revenue in a short span of time. Another Grade 12 student, a graduate of our program, secured an internship at Aspects, a startup based out of T-Hub. With the introduction of under-18 elections, our aim is to cultivate a new generation of active, responsible voters, leaders, and policymakers for the world,” Sharma told Telangana Today.

They are also developing a Software-as-a-Service (SAAS) product to make their services accessible to schools and students worldwide apart from planning to expand into two more metro cities in India and one metro city abroad.