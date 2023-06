Shoes For Farmers Made Of Gongadi Wool | Farmer Safety Shoes | Earthen Tunes

The shoes are made out of wool-like cloth called "Gongadi"

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:24 PM, Thu - 29 June 23

Hyderabad: Earthen Tunes is a recently established startup company that sells farmer shoes. The shoes are made out of wool-like cloth called “Gongadi”. Santosh Kocherlakota, Nakul Lathkar, and Vidyadhar Bhandare are the founders of these shoes. Watch the video for more information.