What’s happening in Telangana’s districts

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:43 PM, Fri - 17 March 23

Electrician electrocuted in Khammam

Khammam: An electrician, G Ramesh (38) of Narayanapuram of Kallur mandal in the district was electrocuted on Friday. The incident took place when the power supply was restored accidentally when he was engaged in repair work at a residence at the village.

Medak: Miscreants snatched away a mangala sutra from ragi Rajamani (45) at SBI Bank in Ramayampet on Friday afternoon. Rajamani along with her husband, residents of Sutharpally village came to the town on some work. When her husband had gone into the bank, Rajamani was waiting for her husband to return. The two chain snatchers, riding a pulsar bike, came to the place and snatched away 3.5 tolas of gold chain. The woman sustained minor injuries in the incident. Ramayampet Police have registered a case.

