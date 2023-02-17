News from Telangana’s districts in brief

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:22 PM, Fri - 17 February 23

Drone demo at RARS in Warangal on Friday.

Forest department to organize bird walk in KTR on Feb 18, 19

Mancherial: The forest department will organize a bird walk in the core of Kawal Tiger Reserve on Saturday and Sunday. It is the third event to be hosted by the department in the reserve.

Annaram Forest Divisional Officer S Madhava Rao said that around 70 wildlife photographers, nature lovers, enthusiastic birders belonging to several parts of Telangana enrolled for the programme by paying a fee of Rs 2,000 per head.

Rao said that the birding activity would be held at percolation tanks locally known as Ganishettikunta, Maisammakunta, Kalpakunta Bisonkunta, Kamanpalli watchtower and Gunduguda.

The participants were divided into three groups that would camp at Ganishettikunta, Gunduguda and Kamanpalli watchtower at night. Transportation and food facilities are going to be provided to the birders.

Over 100 bird species were spotted at percolation tanks and other birding spots of the reserve during the bird walk conducted on February 4 and 5. A similar quantum of winged wonders were found at the time of maiden walk organised in February of 2022.

Awareness programme on drone technology held



Warangal: Marut Drones has conducted an awareness session on ‘Artificial intelligence and drones technologies – The future of agriculture through drones’ at the Regional Agricultural Research Station here on Friday.

It was aimed at demonstrating its drones and showcases its capabilities in agriculture to farmers and agriculture students. The programme was an initiative of CropLife India and Foundation for Agriculture Sustainability and Transformation (FAST).

Joint Director of Agriculture D Usha has stressed on the need for adopting the innovative technologies including drone technology in farm activities for the benefit of the farmers.

Founder of Marut Drones V Prem Kumar emphasized the need for awareness on drone technology to the people. Students, researchers, academicians, and farmers have attended the programme.

BRS leader Rajanala distributes cash gift to labourers on KCR’s birthday

Warangal: BRS leader Rajanala Srihari, who hogged limelight several times with his innovative programmes, has distributed Rs 116 cash gift, and clothes to each of 200 poor people marking Chief Minister’s K Chandrashekhar Rao’s birthday at Warangal Chowrasta on Friday.

He distributed calendars carrying the details of government schemes to them along with cash. Speaking on the occasion, he said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had all qualities and eligibility to become the Prime Minister of the country.

He wished for a long life for K Chandrashekhar Rao. Srihari distributed liquor bottles and chicken to the poor at the time of launch of BRS party last year.

Vain bid made to loot a bank in Asifabad

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Unknown persons made a vain bid to loot Telangana Grameena Bank at Ravindranagar village in Chintalamanepalli mandal on Thursday night. The incident came to light on Friday.

Chintalamanepalli Sub-Inspector G Vijay said that some unidentified persons tried to steal cash from the branch by breaking open the main door of the building at midnight.

But, they could not gain access to a strong room where Rs 35 lakh in cash was stored. They took away hard disk of the surveillance system after damaging CCTV cameras. A case was registered based on a complaint received from Ravinder Reddy, manager of the branch.