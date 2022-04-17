Ramayampet Municipal Chairman, Inspector among 7 booked for abetment to suicide

Medak: Kamareddy Police have registered 306 IPC (Abetment of suicide) cases against the seven persons whom the victims Gangam Santosh (40) and his mother Padma (63) named in their suicide note. Santosh and his mother of Ramayampet town in Medak district have immolated themselves at a lodge in Kamareddy town on Saturday morning leaving a written suicide note and video statement.

The family members and friends of Santosh took out a rally on Saturday afternoon carrying the body of Santosh to the residence of Municipal Chairman Palle Jitender Goud whom Santosh named as the prime accused.

After primary inquiry, the Kamareddy Police have registered a case against Jitendar Goud, Agriculture Market Chairman Saraf Yadagiri, Prithivi Goud Ireni, Thota Kiran, Kannapuram Krishna Goud, Saraf Swaraj and Inspector Tanduri Nagarjuna Goud, who worked as Ramayampet Inspector until a few months ago. Nagarjuna was transferred and currently posted as Tungaturthy Inspector in Suryapet district.

