WhatsApp reducing barriers with new translation feature

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:21 PM, Tue - 31 January 23

Hyderabad: WhatsApp rolled out an all-new feature that helps users translate messages, which makes it easier for them to understand texts in different languages. With this feature, the messaging app attempts to increase accessibility worldwide.

The Meta-owned app’s latest feature makes the app useful for a whole new community of users, even the ones that predominantly are non-English speakers.

Considering the fact that WhatsApp is the most commonly used messenger app the world over, this new feature proves to be a welcome change for several diverse communities using the application on their personal devices.

The feature can be used through the commonly used G-board by following the below-mentioned steps:

Open a new chat and type message in any language

Hold the message to bring up Menu

Click on the MORE option

Select the TRANSLATE option

A pop-up with a translation emerges

This new feature shall prove to be extremely useful considering the fact that it is going to make international conversations easier by reducing the language barriers between users.

By Simar Kaur