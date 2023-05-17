WhatsApp to permanently delete mobile numbers used for fraud

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:00 PM, Wed - 17 May 23

Hyderabad: WhatsApp is now deleting deregistered mobile numbers from its platform that are recognized as fraud users or used for fraud activities. The Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “We are engaged with WhatsApp, and they are planning to deregister the users who have been detected as fraud users, and they said customer safety is most important.”

In response to the WhatsApp international scam calls, Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that WhatsApp is looking into the issue and the government is often engaging with WhatsApp officials on Tuesday at the launch of a three-pronged customer-facing sectoral reform.

“We have been engaged with the government to provide a consistent safe and secure user experience, including removing bad actors from the site. WhatsApp is a leader in safeguarding user safety among end-to-end encrypted services, and we continue to provide various in-built safety measures such as Block & Report, Two-step verification, and others, as well as continually prompting user safety education and awareness,” said WhatsApp.