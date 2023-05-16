WhatsApp now lets you lock individual chats; here’s how to access the feature 

| Whatsapp Now Lets You Lock Individual Chats Heres How To Access The Feature

The meta-owned app will now allow its users to lock their most intimate and private conversations as it introduces a new ‘lock chat’ feature

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:07 PM, Tue - 16 May 23

Hyderabad: WhatsApp has been rolling out several new features this year. The meta-owned app will now allow its users to lock their most intimate and private conversations as it introduces a new ‘Chat Lock’ feature.

According to WhatsApp, Chat Lock will let users move their most intimate conversations to a separate folder that can only be accessed with their device password or biometric authentication, such as a fingerprint. Moreover, the feature also hides the sender’s name and the message preview in notifications for locked chats.

Once you have enabled Chat Lock, all the messages in the chat will be hidden until you unlock it. One can also enable Chat Lock for multiple chats on WhatsApp.

Here’s how to enable Chat Lock on WhatsApp:

Update WhatsApp to the latest version on your Android or iOS device.

Go to the specific chat that you want to lock.

Click on the profile picture of the contact or group.

An option called ‘Chat Lock’ will appear right below the disappearing message menu. Click on it to enable the feature.

Enable Chat Lock and authenticate using your phone password or biometrics.

Here’s how to access locked chats on WhatsApp:

Open WhatsApp and go to your home page.

Scroll down on the screen to access all the locked chats.

Tap on the locked chat that you want to access.

Authenticate using your phone password or biometrics to unlock the chat.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has also announced that it will be adding more options for Chat Lock in the future, such as locking for companion devices and creating a custom password for chats.

🆕 privacy feature just dropped 🔒 With Chat Lock, now you can keep your most private and personal conversations under lock and key with a password. pic.twitter.com/NsM5NOka9A — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) May 15, 2023