Requires Action! How to avoid WhatsApp International scam calls

These WhatsApp scammers will offer the job and sound like a reputable company that they are seeking to hire people for part-time job

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:52 PM, Sat - 13 May 23

Hyderabad: These days, WhatsApp users are getting calls from international numbers that are scams. If you are receiving international audio or video, be alert before you answer such kinds of calls. If the number starts with +237 (Cameroon, Africa), +84 (Vietnam), +251 (Ethiopia, Africa), +62 (Indonesia), or other international codes and it is an unknown number, it is better to avoid such calls.

These scammers will offer the job and sound like a reputable company that they are seeking to hire people for part-time job, and later they will be sending the link as a task where if the user clicks on such links, the bank account gets hacked.

So to avoid such kinds of scam calls, users should immediately report and block the calls if they are continuously receiving calls from an unknown number. Reporting the number should be the first important step because if the user reports the number, WhatsApp will take the required action against these numbers and ban them permanently from the platforms.

Also Read Cyber Talk: Stay safe from WhatsApp scams