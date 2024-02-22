WhatsApp introduces new ‘text formatting tools’ for chats

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the new features are aimed at allowing users to refine their messages on the platform.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 February 2024, 05:55 PM

Hyderabad: Meta-owned messaging app WhatsApp announced rolling out of four additional text formatting options to enhance the messaging experience on chats.

Making the announcement, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the new features are aimed at allowing users to refine their messages on the platform. The new value-added features include bulleted list, numbered list, block quote and inline code. The new formatting options are in addition to the already available Bold, Italic, Strikethrough and Monospace.

The new options and their uses:

Bulleted Lists:

* This feature is aimed to assist in listing things like ingredients and groceries or emphasising key points in one message

* The feature can be applied to the text by typing ‘-‘ symbol followed by space and your text

Numbered List:

* Aimed to indicate specific orders or instructions

* The feature can be applied by typing 1 or 2 digits, followed by a dot and a space and text

Block Quote:

* Helpful in highlighting text to make it more noticeable

* This feature can be applied by typing ‘>’ symbol followed by space and text

Inline Code:

*Aimed at enabling users to distinguish specific information witin text

* This feature can be applied by using ` symbol before and after the text that needs to be highlighted.

new text formatting shortcuts have entered the chat pic.twitter.com/nwNXzN4qZt — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) February 21, 2024