When a dog has got a famous surname

Social media has helped us get a closer look into the lives of our favourite celebrities. From knowing what they cooked for dinner, which book they are reading to how they are spending time with their family, we get to know almost everything through their frequent Instagram posts. And when we talk about their family, how can we forget pets?

Stars such as Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Vijay Deverakonda and Sai Dharam Tej often share adorable pictures of their pet dogs on social media. What’s interesting is that not only do they give their furry little friends abundant love, but also their famous surnames.

Here’s an inside look at these dogs with famous surnames:

Hash and Droggo Akkineni

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya have named their French Bulldogs Hash Akkineni and Droggo Akkineni. Samantha often shares pictures with Hash on Instagram. On National Pet Day, the actor shared a cute snap of Hash and Droggo and wrote, “He walked into our lives with that adorable face, wiggling that cute little bum and has filled our days with snuggles, compassion and absolute LOVE. The best dog everrrrrrrrrr… except for that slight attitude, refusing to respond to his name, attacking other dogs, peeing on the carpet and eating pigeon poop. He’s the Best dog ever(sic).”

Storm Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda named his Husky Storm Deverakonda and often shares how he got better after his pet dog came into his life. “He is amazing. He’s brought home a lot of joy in this lockdown phase. It’s relaxing to put everything aside and just go hug and play with him. It’s a sort of meditation – I don’t think of corona, work or any other problems when I’m with him,” shared Vijay.

Diana Chopra Jonas

Priyanka and Nick Jonas’s pet dog Diana is an absolute queen. Her Instagram page (@diariesofdiana) has around 166k followers! One can look at the royal life Diana lives through her Insta page, managed by PeeCee. The Chihuahua-terrier mix is absolutely spoiled by mama Priyanka and daddy Nick. The star couple also own two other dogs – Panda Chopra Jonas (Husky) and Gino Chopra Jonas (German Shepherd).

Tango Tej

Telugu cinema hunk Sai Dharam Tej owns a Husky named Tango Tej. He had shared a picture with Manchu Manoj’s dog and wrote, “The play date for #tango and #Zoya gave such a relief to us in these times… bava garu @manojkmanchu maa kodalu pilla #zoya ni jagarthaga chusukondi bava garu(sic).”

